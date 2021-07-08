Lamborghini Is Reimagined as Safari-Miura in New Rendering, Looks Mad-Max Ready

I feel that just like car manufacturers make use of plug-in hybrids as a stepping stone towards complete electrification, 3D artists can have a major contribution towards developing the cars of tomorrow. I can't help but feel inspired whenever I see a rendering that feels so life-like, so hat tip to everyone working in this segment of the industry.
I'm starting to feel that an off-road-ready supercar is the next big step for the automotive industry. I just hope that we'll get to see at least a few different models still being powered by internal combustion engines until global governing bodies pull the plug on the use of fossil fuels. But I guess that even though we're about a decade away from that happening, it should still take another decade for older cars running ICE to be banned from driving on public roads.
And come to think about it, in twenty years from now, when God knows how much more technologically advanced we are going to be, and NFTs along with blockchain will be on everyone's agenda, you might just be able to build your own Mad-Max project as you see fit. Imagine digging up renderings of Safari-style supercars and starting to build them for your personal enjoyment. But I've gone too far into the future.
I guess that's the side effect of seeing the work that this 21-year old fellow has recently published. He goes by the name of Abimelec Design, and he has been creating some fascinating concepts, the latest of which was the P51-Mustang-inspired Ford Mustang. And this Safari-Miura is not his first recreation of the Italian supercar. He's created a Gasser version and a Lowrider version in the past, but I honestly feel that this one is his most impressive yet.
The car features a wild stance, that could allow it to enter the Dakar rally and have a chance at scoring points. Still, it looks very classy, although with the wide body kit on it, and the Torq Thrust wheels it feels quite nasty. The number plates spell "Dirty", and although this Miura looks like it's just been washed, I get what the artist was trying to say here.
As Marc Phillip Gemballa is coming up with his own Off-road-ready Porsche, I can only hope that someone at Lamborghini, Ferrari, or even Rimac is taking notice of Abimelec's work and that we'll see at least a one-off version from them within the next few years.
And come to think about it, in twenty years from now, when God knows how much more technologically advanced we are going to be, and NFTs along with blockchain will be on everyone's agenda, you might just be able to build your own Mad-Max project as you see fit. Imagine digging up renderings of Safari-style supercars and starting to build them for your personal enjoyment. But I've gone too far into the future.
I guess that's the side effect of seeing the work that this 21-year old fellow has recently published. He goes by the name of Abimelec Design, and he has been creating some fascinating concepts, the latest of which was the P51-Mustang-inspired Ford Mustang. And this Safari-Miura is not his first recreation of the Italian supercar. He's created a Gasser version and a Lowrider version in the past, but I honestly feel that this one is his most impressive yet.
The car features a wild stance, that could allow it to enter the Dakar rally and have a chance at scoring points. Still, it looks very classy, although with the wide body kit on it, and the Torq Thrust wheels it feels quite nasty. The number plates spell "Dirty", and although this Miura looks like it's just been washed, I get what the artist was trying to say here.
As Marc Phillip Gemballa is coming up with his own Off-road-ready Porsche, I can only hope that someone at Lamborghini, Ferrari, or even Rimac is taking notice of Abimelec's work and that we'll see at least a one-off version from them within the next few years.