Widebody Boss 302 Mustang Restomod Rendered With Angry Visuals, Ferrari Power

Even though Ford Mustang restomods are a dime a dozen, it’s still safe to say that not all are created equal, whether they’re real or just digital renderings. This widebody late first-gen Boss 302 model is a perfectly adequate example of that fact.
The original Boss 302 Mustang came out in 1969 and was immediately marketed as somewhat of a sporty muscle car. Based on the 1969 Mustang SportsRoof, the Boss 302 featured a functional front air spoiler beneath the bumper, custom livery, louvers over the back window, a rear spoiler and more.
Leave it to graphics designer Karan Adivi to take what is without a doubt an iconic design and add an ultra-wide body kit (with an emphasis on the ultra), while also modifying both the front and rear fascias. The latter appears to hold a set of LED taillights, in their original form, plus a quad-pipe setup that points to something rather special going on with the power unit.
You see, this is supposed to be a hypothetical mid-engine first generation Mustang, and since it’s been altered by modern day standards, the engine that now sits beneath that see-through louvered rear panel is a Ferrari power unit, which automatically makes this rendering both sacrilegious and awesome. If this was a real car, the level of engineering required to get it to “vibe” appropriately with that Ferrari engine would have been off the charts – new transmission, steering, suspension, the works.
We should point out that this isn’t the first Ferrari-powered mid-engine widebody Mustang drawn up by this artist. It is however the latest iteration of a design he’s been refining for a long time now. Take last summer’s rendering for example – the lighting made it look rather artificial whereas this car almost looks like it’s sitting pretty for a real photo shoot.
