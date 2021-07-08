Next-Gen BMW 5 Series Accurately Rendered Based on Initial Prototypes

The last time BMW took a major chance with a 5 Series in terms of design, it was with the E60 generation, which not everyone liked at first, but then we slowly realized it was simply just ahead of its time. They look good even today, by 2021 standards, at least with the right spec.
Then came the F10, which had a very modern appearance, but there was nothing controversial about it. In a way, BMW made it seem as though they skipped directly from the E39 to the F10. As for the G30-generation, it’s elegant and a little more imposing than its predecessor, but again, zero chances taken with its styling – it didn’t even get a gigantic grille, which we’re thankful for.
Up next however is the G60 5 Series and based on the first ever prototypes spotted in public by our spy photographers, there’s definitely something fresh going on underneath all that camouflage. As a matter of fact, BMW should have probably gone with some type of thick body cladding, because it wasn’t that difficult to make out the new model’s overall shape through the tape. We can even safely speculate on the shape of the headlights and the size of the grille.
As luck would have it, the talented folks over at Kolesa also saw right through the G60’s camo and came up with this arguably accurate digital depiction of the upcoming E-Class and Audi A6 rival.
We’re not 100 percent sold on the front fascia, because the spy images show what appears to be an even smaller grille than the one rendered here, while the headlights might not actually be this thin. That being said, the profile seems bang on and so does the short rear overhang. It’s nowhere near a fastback or a coupe-style rear end, but the G60’s trunk doesn’t seem to extend that far beyond the rear track as it does in the G30 or F10 for that matter. It’s similar to what Mercedes have done with the latest C-Class.
As for the taillights, the designer was merely speculating, but we like the overall vibe of the rear, even though it’s quite the departure from what we’re used to seeing when it comes to the 5 Series.
Up next however is the G60 5 Series and based on the first ever prototypes spotted in public by our spy photographers, there’s definitely something fresh going on underneath all that camouflage. As a matter of fact, BMW should have probably gone with some type of thick body cladding, because it wasn’t that difficult to make out the new model’s overall shape through the tape. We can even safely speculate on the shape of the headlights and the size of the grille.
As luck would have it, the talented folks over at Kolesa also saw right through the G60’s camo and came up with this arguably accurate digital depiction of the upcoming E-Class and Audi A6 rival.
We’re not 100 percent sold on the front fascia, because the spy images show what appears to be an even smaller grille than the one rendered here, while the headlights might not actually be this thin. That being said, the profile seems bang on and so does the short rear overhang. It’s nowhere near a fastback or a coupe-style rear end, but the G60’s trunk doesn’t seem to extend that far beyond the rear track as it does in the G30 or F10 for that matter. It’s similar to what Mercedes have done with the latest C-Class.
As for the taillights, the designer was merely speculating, but we like the overall vibe of the rear, even though it’s quite the departure from what we’re used to seeing when it comes to the 5 Series.