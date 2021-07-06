2023 BMW 5 Series G60 PHEV Spied Alongside New i5 Electric Sedan

The second nameplate to use the CLAR platform after the 7 Series for the G11 generation, the G30 5 Series was unveiled in October 2016 for the 2017 model year. Facelifted a little over a year ago, the luxury sedan will be discontinued in 2023 in favor of the G60.
Spied for the first time with a plug-in hybrid powertrain (notice the charging port door on the driver-side front fender) and in all-electric i5 flavor, the camouflaged prototypes in the photo gallery both feature Michelin rubber shoes, pretty large brake rotors, black-painted wheels, and shark-fin aerials.
The design of the headlights isn’t final, but the outline of the kidney grille suggests a similar design to the iX all-electric crossover. Because the 7 Series for the G70 is getting split headlights and horizontally-displaced kidneys, it’s obvious that BMW will use this recipe for the 5 Series as well.
A Gran Coupe-like profile gives the G60 a more streamlined appearance thanks to the gently sloping roofline, and the interior should take inspiration from the iX in every respect. From the lounge-style ambiance to the generous legroom for the rear passengers (notice the length of the rear doors and the wheelbase of the prototypes), next-generation operating system with OTA updates, a head-up display with frameless projector integration, and iDrive with a haptic input control surface, the 5er won’t disappoint.
BMW told investors in May 2021 that 90 percent of the Bavarian automaker’s vehicle segments will be covered by at least one BEV by calendar year 2023. These battery-electric vehicles include the iX1 and i7 in 2022, while the i5 is planned for a 2023 launch. In all likelihood, this timeframe means that it’ll arrive at dealers all over the world for the 2024 model year.
The M5, which is expected to launch in 2025, could feature a heavily electrified bi-turbo V8 in order to square off against the AMG 73 e series.
