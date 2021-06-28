Plasticky 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Reviewed; Good Buy or Goodbye?

It’s been a while since the official unveiling of the new generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class, but the automaker has finally allowed journos to inspect it up close. So, if you wanted to take a longer break, then you have come to the right place, because you’re about to learn pretty much everything about the new premium compact car from the Stuttgart auto firm.
With 10.5 million units sold since 1982, the C-Class is one of the best moneymakers for Mercedes-Benz, yet with the multitude of smaller models on sale, such as the A-Class, B-Class and CLA, together with their derivatives, it is no longer their entry-level product. So, with Benz bringing the battle to the smaller segments, is the C-Class better than ever?
It depends on what ‘better’ means to you, because if you don’t care for anything else other than huge screens inside, fewer physical buttons, lots of ambient lighting, and the latest tech features, then the answer is 'yes.'
However, if the interior build quality is something that matters, and you don’t like fake air vents and exhaust tips, then there are better cars out there, as the C-Class is a rival to the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Alfa Romeo Giulia, and Jaguar XE.
Also, the space for backseat occupants isn’t that great, even though the new C-Class is bigger overall than its predecessor. The trunk capacity has been slightly improved, yet if you need to haul bigger items, then you should consider buying the station wagon.
The Russian doll approach has made the C-Class look like a mini-S-Class, which is great if you for opt for such a ride, but not so good if you have chosen the flagship sedan, because you will find yourself constantly explaining to your petrolhead close ones the visual differences between the two.
Despite looking like the S-Class, the new C-Class doesn’t behave like it. There is a bit of road noise coming into the cockpit, it is not as refined, and the build quality isn’t as good. But we already told you that, so let’s move on to different things, such as the overall ride quality, steering feel and grip, which are all impressive, apparently.
The video reviews shared at the bottom of the page give more feedback on the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and they’re worth a watch, whether you are into the model or not. That said, you know the drill.
It depends on what ‘better’ means to you, because if you don’t care for anything else other than huge screens inside, fewer physical buttons, lots of ambient lighting, and the latest tech features, then the answer is 'yes.'
However, if the interior build quality is something that matters, and you don’t like fake air vents and exhaust tips, then there are better cars out there, as the C-Class is a rival to the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Alfa Romeo Giulia, and Jaguar XE.
Also, the space for backseat occupants isn’t that great, even though the new C-Class is bigger overall than its predecessor. The trunk capacity has been slightly improved, yet if you need to haul bigger items, then you should consider buying the station wagon.
The Russian doll approach has made the C-Class look like a mini-S-Class, which is great if you for opt for such a ride, but not so good if you have chosen the flagship sedan, because you will find yourself constantly explaining to your petrolhead close ones the visual differences between the two.
Despite looking like the S-Class, the new C-Class doesn’t behave like it. There is a bit of road noise coming into the cockpit, it is not as refined, and the build quality isn’t as good. But we already told you that, so let’s move on to different things, such as the overall ride quality, steering feel and grip, which are all impressive, apparently.
The video reviews shared at the bottom of the page give more feedback on the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and they’re worth a watch, whether you are into the model or not. That said, you know the drill.