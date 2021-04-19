New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Unveiled as Longer Version for China

Mercedes-Benz celebrated in style the world premiere of the all-electric EQB compact model, the long-wheelbase version of the new C-Class, and the new four-door CLS Coupé. The new C-Class had its debut during the evening preceding the Auto Shanghai show, as part of an event titled "Mercedes-EQ Night."
Among the show stars was the longer wheelbase version of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class tailored for the Chinese market. The new car basically follows the design style of the overseas model, sticking to the lines we're familiar with by now.
According to the Chinese media, the new car's wheelbase will be extended to 2,954 mm, which is 34 mm longer than the current C-Class sold elsewhere.
Coupled with the slender headlight and the sporty front, the whole car shape gives off both an elegant and sporty vibe. The side of the body is not much different from the overseas version, but the wheelbase is longer, and a logo representing the long wheelbase is added where the C-pillar is. The taillights of the new C-Class are exactly the same as those of S-Class.
Apart from more legroom, other features showcased are a larger armrest with a spacious storage compartment, USB ports, and enhanced noise insulation.
The interior design of the center console is similar to that of the new S-Class. It uses a large vertical central control screen, and the bottom of the large screen is connected to the front platform. It is also equipped with the second-generation MBUX system.
In terms of power, the new car will offer three engine options: a 1.5-liter powerplant, a 1.5-liter coupled with a 48V hybrid system, and a 2.0-liter engine. The maximum output power is 168 hp, 204 hp, and 204 hp, respectively.
The new C-class is expected to continue to dominate the luxury mid-size car market in China.
