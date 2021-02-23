All-New 2022 Mercedes C-Class Debuts With Hollywood Looks and a German Character

The letters C and S are as far apart as they get in the alphabet. Within Mercedes’ range however, they’re as close as they’ve ever been thanks to this all-new C-Class, unveiled in both sedan and estate form. It is the most comfortable and most advanced C-Class ever made, and Mercedes aims it straight at the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, Lexus IS, Volvo S60, Jaguar XE, Alfa Romeo Giulia and the rest of the premium sports sedan segment.

146 photos