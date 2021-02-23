All-New 2022 Mercedes C-Class Debuts With Hollywood Looks and a German Character

The letters C and S are as far apart as they get in the alphabet. Within Mercedes’ range however, they’re as close as they’ve ever been thanks to this all-new C-Class, unveiled in both sedan and estate form. It is the most comfortable and most advanced C-Class ever made, and Mercedes aims it straight at the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, Lexus IS, Volvo S60, Jaguar XE, Alfa Romeo Giulia and the rest of the premium sports sedan segment.
This is a bigger car than its predecessor. The wheelbase is longer by an inch (25.4 mm), resulting in an additional 0.8 inches (20 mm) of legroom for rear-seat passengers. You also get more room in the front thanks to its wider stance.
Speaking of stance, the entire car just looks more planted than before. The short front overhang, wider track, sporty hood with power domes, and sculpted profile all contribute to this visual achievement. All models come with a central star, while AMG Line variants feature a diamond grille with a chrome star design.
The wagon model also benefits from all these changes, as it now looks sportier than the current W205 Estate. At the rear, the W206 C-Class features two-piece taillights for the very first time in the nameplate’s history.
Those of you keen on buying a new C-Class in the future can choose between several new paint finishes in Starling Blue, Cirrus Silver, and Moonlight White, while Graphite Grey and Selenite Grey Magno were both added to the color range.
“Our customers have always loved the C-Class, because it has always been top with regard to comfort and technology as well as to spaciousness and design. That is substantiated by over 10.5 million units sold since 1982," said Britta Seeger, Member of the Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG Boards of Management. "With the latest edition, we are taking the next logical step on our road to the digital and sustainable future with a host of innovations and cutting-edge digital elements. Be it the Sedan or the Wagon model – our customers have the possibility to customize the C-Class in order to turn it into a personal comfort zone.”
split dashboard design, divided into an upper and a lower section. There’s a wing-like shape to the lower part that flows uninterrupted from the edges all the way to the center console. Meanwhile, both the digital gauge cluster and the central infotainment display have been tilted towards the driver by six degrees.
The former measures 12.3-inches in diameter as standard, while the central display stretches for 11.9 inches. The big news here, of course, is the presence of Mercedes’ latest MBUX system, which means to offer the driver a “holistic, aesthetic experience,” according the German carmaker.
Packed within MBUX is the "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant, the Online Music service, Augmented Video for navigation (option), color Head-Up Display (option), and even a fingerprint scanner allowing you to log into the system safely.
New C-Class owners will also enjoy over-the-air updates, where as soon as a new update from Mercedes becomes available, MBUX will send you an alert via the Mercedes Me app.
From where we’re standing, it would be really hard to find a better-looking cabin in this segment. Let’s just hope that quality is up to par once you start touching various surfaces instead of just looking at them – this was a bit of an issue with the current W205 model.
Let’s talk about powertrains now because there’s only one unit available at launch as far as the United States is concerned. It is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mild-hybrid gasoline engine, powering the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC. It puts down 285 hp (259 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque with the aid of a 9G-Tronic gearbox, although the 48V EQ-Boost function adds another 20 hp and 148 lb-ft (200 Nm). The top speed is rated at 130 mph (209 kph), and 0-60 mph takes 5.9 seconds. More powerful variants, including AMG specs, will be available at a later date.
In Europe, you'll be able to choose between C 180 (167 hp), C 200 (201 hp), C 200 4MATIC (201 hp), C 300 (255 hp), C 300 4MATIC (255 hp), C 220 d (197 hp) and C 300 d (261 hp) models. You can find full engine specs in the gallery, as well as full exterior and interior measurements.
new C-Class also comes with the Agility Control suspension as standard, while the Driver Assistance Package has gained additional functions such as lane recognition with 360-degree camera, or how the Active Distance Assist Distronic system can now respond to stationary vehicles on the road at speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph), as opposed to just 37 mph (60 kph) in the past.
Mercedes has yet to announce pricing for the 2022 C-Class, but it's planning on having the car in U.S. dealerships sometime early next year. Europe however, will get it faster, as soon as this summer.
