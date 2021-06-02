There Are Nine C-Class AMGs for the U.S., Top of the Range Goes Over $100K

Being a Mercedes and all, the C-Class is not particularly affordable, but not prohibitively expensive either for a Benz. However, things change when one chooses the AMG version, as these things are sure to put a dent in anyone’s bank account.
June is AMG Month here at autoevolution, and we’ve already started our trek through the world of the German performance brand with a look at what is on the table on the A-Class front. There’s only one of them available for the American market for what it’s worth, the A 35 4MATIC sedan. In its case, the highest you can go, price-wise, is around $70,000.
Not the same can be said about the C-Class. First of all, we got three body styles available, namely sedan, coupe, and cabriolet—you can’t have the estate here in America. Each comes with three engine choices, which means there are nine C-Class AMGs to choose from. And the most expensive one truly is, well, expensive.
But let’s take things slowly. The most affordable C-Class AMG you can get in the U.S. is the C 43 sedan, which kicks off at $56,500. For that, one is treated with 385 hp, an exterior body in black or white, 18-inch wheels, black upholstery, plus wood and aluminum trim.
Moving on to the coupe versions, the same options are on the table, only with slightly higher prices, called for by the fancier lines of the body, as there is no difference in power levels. The entry-level C 43 goes from $59,000, the C 63 calls for $70,650 just to get you started, while the C 63 S comes in at $78,250.
It is the cabriolet C-Class that sells for the highest sums, though. The C 43 has a starting price of $65,500, the C 63 kicks off at $78,000, while the C 63 S, well, that one sells for about as much as people in Eastern Europe pay for a three-bedroom apartment: $85,600.
Being the most expensive, we chose this last one for our little experiment, as we set out to see just how high the price of a fully-loaded Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Cabriolet can get.
We started with the exterior, and added the most expensive color, Cashmere White Mango. 20-inch AMG 5-spoke wheels were our next choice, as were the Exterior Lighting Package, the AMG Night Package, and the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package 2. For good measure, we threw in some chrome trim here and there.
We’re now at $98,050, and we haven’t even started to play with the interior and options.
It is only when you get to the options section that the strain on the bank account really starts to feel… strenuous. There are so many exciting gizmos we couldn’t say no to, so we’ve chosen them all: the Multimedia Package with COMMAND navigation, a heads-up display, and inductive charging. There are a couple of safety packages on the table (parking and driver), and we checked those boxes too.
All in all, having started our adventure at $85k, we ended up configuring an AMG C-Class that is worth exactly $106,000 (check gallery for the options we’ve selected). We dare you to beat that.
