This Is How Fast Your $46K AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Can Jump to $70K

In all, there are now 25 AMG models sold worldwide, but not all of them are available in all markets. In the case of the A-Class, there are both hatchback and sedan versions out there (four of them in total), but, for instance, the American market can only enjoy one.
Based on the most recent incarnation of the Benz A-Class, the hatchback AMG version is nowhere to be found on the American market. If you live elsewhere, like, say, in Europe, you can get your hands on three variants of the thing, each offering a different set of thrills to the owner.
The entry-level in the hatchback range is the A 35 4MATIC, a nimble little beast that relies on a 306 PS (302 hp) engine capable of giving it a naught to 62 mph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds.
Up next is the A 45 4MATIC+, rocking significantly more power, namely 381 PS (375 hp) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque. The acceleration time for this one is significantly reduced, dropping to just 4 seconds flat.
At the top of the food chain for the hatchback A-Class AMG sits the A 45 S 4MATIC+, with a mighty troop of 422 PS (416 hp), a nice, round 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, and an acceleration time that ensures the competition is left far behind: 3.9 seconds.
There’s only one version of the A-Class sedan in AMG guise available globally, and obviously that’s the one we’re getting here. We’re talking about the A 35 4MATIC, powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine good for 306 PS (302 hp), just like in the case of its hatchback sibling, but with a slightly improved acceleration time, at just 4.8 seconds to 62 mph.
Here in the U.S. of A, the model starts at $45,850, but as with all things AMG, that’s just to get you warmed up. Just for the sake of it, we pumped the thing up as much as we could, and this is the result we got.
The carmaker’s configurator presently shows there are ten colors available for the model, ranging from the $0 Polar White and ending with the $2,500 Mountain Grey Magno (all others cost $720). Only four wheel options are on the table, ranging from $0 to $800, depending on color, design, and size.
We chose both the most expensive color and wheels, and no less than three extra packages (Exterior Lighting, Night, and Aerodynamics), added an illuminated star on the radiator and chrome door handle inserts, and the price jumped by an extra $3,750.
With all the extras we added, we easily broke through a major threshold when it comes to price. $70,360, destination charge included, is how much our configuration ended up costing, which for reference is about how much people in Eastern Europe, for instance, pay for a three-bedroom apartment.
