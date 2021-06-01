This Is How Fast Your $46K AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Can Jump to $70K

It’s June already, and we here at autoevolution are kicking off our AMG Month coverage. That means you should get ready for a flood of AMG-flavored cars coming your way from all the fields the German performance car brand is involved in. That includes a comprehensive look at the complete lineup of Mercedes-AMG cars—and given how the company is very keen on naming its products after the letters of the alphabet, we’ll kick off the proceedings with the A-Class.