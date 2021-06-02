Apple Music Now Available for Mercedes-Benz EQS, C-Class and S-Class Owners

EQS, C-Class and S-Class owners are in for an audio treat, as more than 75 million songs will now be available to them, after Apple Music has been added to the streaming providers integrated into the MBUX infotainment system.
It’s official: Mercedes-Benz has integrated Apple Music into the Mercedes me connect service “Online Music” and the MBUX infotainment system. This gives Mercedes owners access to ad-free streaming of millions of songs, plus curated playlists, daily selections and radio shows broadcasted by the Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country global live-stream radio stations.
New C-Class and S-Class owners are the first in line to experience this, as the built-in integration will be available for the new models that are entering production this month, while EQS owners will have to wait a little longer, until summer. And, there’s good news for current C-Class and S-Class owners that have the latest generation of MBUX, as well. According to Mercedes-Benz, there will be an over-the-air update available for integrating Apple Music, but there’s no official date for that yet.
Just like everything else involving MBUX, accessing Apple Music in your Mercedes is supposed to be a user-friendly experience. If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, all you have to do is link your music streaming service to your personal Mercedes me account, and the "Online Music" service. The same goes for those who are subscribed to Amazon Music, Spotify and/or TIDAL.
And, of course, you can also use the MBUX voice assistant, directly on the display or from the steering wheel control, and request anything you would like to hear, with a simple “Hey Mercedes”.
The new S-Class and EQS feature a second generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), which was first introduced in 2018, for the A-Class. By adding the "Online Music" service, the music streaming services, now including Apple Music, were integrated into the MBUX infotainment system.
