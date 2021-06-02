Chevrolet Nova SS "The Hulk" Shows Lowered Classic Look in Quick Rendering

With the Chevy Nova being one of the smallest muscle cars in the history of the genre, many enthusiasts love to give larger rivals a hard time driving in this classic. And while most builds of the sort focus on the third-generation model (1967-1972), the virtual proposal in this rendering targets the second iteration of the machine, which reigned between 1965 and 1967.
One might wonder why we chose the nickname in the title above. For starters, the machine and the superhero were both born in the 1960s, but there's a much deeper link between them and we're not even referring to the color they share.
The overly strong Hulk is the alter ego of the not-that-muscular and introvert physicist Dr. Robert Bruce Banner. Well, the Nova, with its potent Super Sport package, was introduced as the range-topping incarnation of the Chevy II, a small car that kept things as simple as possible in an attempt to compete with the Ford Falcon that one-upped its predecessor, the controversial Chevrolet Corvair.
While the original Chevy II, which was built between 1961 and 1965, landed as a no-frills offering, the 1963 introduction of the Nova's said Super Sport package paved the way for entering the muscle arena, with the first factory V8 landing on the Nova SS the following year.
And the introduction of the second-generation Chevy II, which featured more aggressive styling, saw the Nova Super Sport receiving standout design bits such as more generous rocker panels and Super Sport badging on the rocker panels. For the record, the upmarket evolution of the vehicle continued, with the Chevy II badge being replaced by the Nova altogether starting from 1969.
Zooming in on the example portrayed in this pixel painting, a 1966 Chevy Nova Super Sport, the machine mostly maintains the classic look. However, the standout shade of green covering the Chevy easily sets this apart.
The connection to the road has been completely redefined. For one, the vehicle sits much closer to the ground than it used to—judging by how deep the wheels are buried into the arches, we're looking at air springs.
Speaking of the rolling hardware, the multi-spoke wheels, which feature a chrome finish matching the door mirrors, come with generous lips.
Digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a personalizatuauto) doesn't mention anything about what's under the hood. Nevertheless, the digital master has pictured the Nova in a virtual garage he recently created.
