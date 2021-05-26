Ford Mustang Fox Body "Modernizer" Looks Like a Factory Kit in Widebody Render

Unlike its Detroit rivals, the Ford Mustang has been a constant presence in showrooms since its unusual 1964.5 introduction. Of course, the pony has had its ups and downs, with the mid-1980s almost seeing Ford replacing the Fox Body Mustang of the time with the FWD sportscar that eventually became the Probe. Following an impressive campaign from the numerous fans of the model, the Blue Oval not only kept the 'Stang alive, but also introduced a final, comprehensive facelift that is the topic of the rendering we have here.
By the time the said version of the third-gen Mustang landed in 1987, the Malaise era that had marked a dramatic drop in American vehicle performance, with arguably limited results as far as its emission reduction goal was concerned, had ended.
As such, the Mustang had already returned north of the 200 hp border for 1985 and the revamp we're discussing brought a considerably more modern design that would showcase the newfound dynamic abilities of the two-door. A few years later Ford established its now-departed SVT performance arm that took the aftermarket-popular 302 ci (4.9L) V8 of the GT to 235 hp (238 PS) for the 1993 SVT Cobra, but this is another story for another time.
Returning to the example sitting before us, this started out in life as a... 3D model of a Mustang GT hatchback. And digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a personalizatuauto) decided to build on the "aero" factory styling by bringing the machine closer to the current design standards, all with a subtle tuner car twist. Well, almost subtle, but we'll get to this soon.
As such, the muscle car has been gifted with tastefully restrained overfenders, which might just pass as an OEM effort to an untrained eye. And this is the main inspiration behind the nickname we dropped in the title.
And while the Fox Body has received a cowl hood (we can only wonder what eight-cylinder madness lies underneath this), this doesn't take things all that far either.
When we discussed the first iteration of this virtual build, its striking yellow shade brought a somewhat polarizing look, with the red hue that now covers the model classic styling cues possibly tipping the balance towards the first part of the love vs hate equation.
We can probably say the same about the finish of the custom wheels, whose Mustang-fitting design has lost the dark attire for a more traditional silver one.
While the only rear update seems to come from the LED taillights, the face of the car receives a similar treatment, albeit with the LED rings having "aftermarket" written all over them.
Oh, and let's not overlook the somewhat restrained lip spoiler, which nearly touches the hardwood floor rendered for this piece. As such, we can only imagine a set of air springs hiding behind those wheels, which means the machine is fully capable of handling daily driving scenarios.
