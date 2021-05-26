Ford Mustang Fox Body "Modernizer" Looks Like a Factory Kit in Widebody Render

Unlike its Detroit rivals, the Ford Mustang has been a constant presence in showrooms since its unusual 1964.5 introduction. Of course, the pony has had its ups and downs, with the mid-1980s almost seeing Ford replacing the Fox Body Mustang of the time with the FWD sportscar that eventually became the Probe. Following an impressive campaign from the numerous fans of the model, the Blue Oval not only kept the 'Stang alive, but also introduced a final, comprehensive facelift that is the topic of the rendering we have here.

3 photos