2023 Dodge Challenger Imagined in Lean Render, Takes a Hint From Charger 500

It was 2006 when Dodge showcased the new-age Challenger concept at the North American International Auto Show and almost all the styling cues the show car introduced can still be seen in showrooms today. The Mopar coupe is expected to receive one final facelift for 2022/2023MY before its retirement, and this rendering aims to bring a taste of things to come.
At least from where we're standing, the most striking part of this pixel redesign comes from the front light cluster, whose more prominent nature reminds us of the 1969 Charger 500, the more streamlined NASCAR limited edition that came before the otherworldly Daytona.
Speaking of the latter, this CGI update might also borrow something from the infamous aero car: sure, there's no nose cone here, but the upper edge of the front fascia is now lower and pointier, while a similar approach has been used for the front splitter.
Oh, and the Mopar enthusiasts among you have probably traced the color adorning the side intakes to the splitter guards quite a few owners "forgot" to remove. This move caused such strong reactions on the internet that Dodge stepped in, making the guards pink in a bid to determine owners to lose them once they took delivery of the vehicle. And while that didn't necessarily pay off, at least we can now enjoy a greater color variety.
Digital label tuningcar_ps, which came up with this visual stunt, didn't bring any other major changes (apart from a hue switch), and that is just what you'd expect for the real deal.
Meanwhile, in the real world, we're more curious about the potential hybridization of the revised Challenger (and Charger). Thanks to a trade deal Dodge parent company Stellantis, which resulted from the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, has made with Canadian trade union Unifor, we know the pair of muscle cars will remain in production through 2023.
The muscle pair has been confirmed to receive three new derivatives. And while we have no specific details at this point, the vehicles could receive some of the hybridized transmission Fiat Chrysler ordered from ZF back in 2019.
As for the next generation of muscle cars, which should normally land in 2024 at the earliest, Dodge has repeatedly talked about relying on electrification to ensure the survival of the breed.
Speaking of the latter, this CGI update might also borrow something from the infamous aero car: sure, there's no nose cone here, but the upper edge of the front fascia is now lower and pointier, while a similar approach has been used for the front splitter.
Oh, and the Mopar enthusiasts among you have probably traced the color adorning the side intakes to the splitter guards quite a few owners "forgot" to remove. This move caused such strong reactions on the internet that Dodge stepped in, making the guards pink in a bid to determine owners to lose them once they took delivery of the vehicle. And while that didn't necessarily pay off, at least we can now enjoy a greater color variety.
Digital label tuningcar_ps, which came up with this visual stunt, didn't bring any other major changes (apart from a hue switch), and that is just what you'd expect for the real deal.
Meanwhile, in the real world, we're more curious about the potential hybridization of the revised Challenger (and Charger). Thanks to a trade deal Dodge parent company Stellantis, which resulted from the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, has made with Canadian trade union Unifor, we know the pair of muscle cars will remain in production through 2023.
The muscle pair has been confirmed to receive three new derivatives. And while we have no specific details at this point, the vehicles could receive some of the hybridized transmission Fiat Chrysler ordered from ZF back in 2019.
As for the next generation of muscle cars, which should normally land in 2024 at the earliest, Dodge has repeatedly talked about relying on electrification to ensure the survival of the breed.