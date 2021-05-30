Here Is the Luxurious Mega-Cat: Sunreef 100 Comes With Sails, Solar Power

Murdered Out 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Hides Blown LS Under the Hood, Sounds Mean

When it comes to classic muscle cars, I'm a big fan of flashy-colored Chevy Camaros and Ford Mustangs. I've never been a fan of white, black, and gray cars, but all that changes when the rig in question is a murdered out restomod like this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 14 photos



But if you'll take a closer look, you'll notice that not every inch of its surface is finished in gloss black. The subtle stripes that run from the nose to the rear deck are actually matte black. And so are the wheels. Neat!



The cabin seems largely stock if you look through the window, but it actually boasts a long list of modern upgrades. There are sports seats with enhanced lateral support and a batch of new instruments from Dakota Digital. The modern audio system and brand-new carpets, door panels, and headliner complete the look. The



The original 1969 Camaro was no slouch. With engines as big as 7.0 liters, the first-gen pony generated up to 430 horsepower in its final year on the market. But this restomod is well beyond that. The front hood no longer hides a standard Camaro engine. Instead, the owner opted for a Chevrolet Performance, 6.2-liter LSX crate engine with a cast-iron block and forged crankshaft and pistons.



The modern mill is topped with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger and a Nick Williams electronically controlled throttle body. This list of upgrades translates into an output of 850 horsepower, which is more than any Camaro built in a Chevrolet factory up until now. It's also more than modern muscle cars like the



The beefed-up engine is backed by a revised chassis incorporating a Detroit Speed front subframe and four-link rear suspension. Stopping power comes from a Wilwood disc and multi-piston calipers at all four corners, while all wheels come wrapped in Mickey Thompson rubber, including drag radials for the rear axle.



If you're into murdered out, high-power restomods like this one, the 1969 Camaro, which is located in Canada, is for sale via



