2022 Chevrolet Camaro Production Start Delayed Until September 20th

Roughly three months later than originally planned, the 2022 Camaro will enter production this fall according to sources close to GM. The order books have opened last month, and contrary to expectations, the pony car won’t introduce any major upgrades for its seventh year of production. 27 photos



Therein lies the biggest problem of the sixth-gen Camaro. Truth be told, “upgrades” isn’t the right word to describe the 2022 Camaro. Our friends at GM Authority suggest minute alterations within each trim level and new color options. Chevrolet reportedly won’t celebrate the 55th anniversary of the retro-styled pony either, which is a missed opportunity.As ever, the list of engine options will start with a 2.0-liter turbo. RPO code LTG refers to a 275-horsepower mill that also develops 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, healthy numbers for this kind of displacement yet not high enough to challenge the 2.3-liter EcoBoost of the more popular Mustang.Higher up, the 3.6-liter V6 known as the LGX is a free-breathing motor that sounds remarkably well. Rated at 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet (385 Nm), the six-cylinder engine is overshadowed by the LT1 small-block V8.Arguably the most interesting choice in the range, the eight-cylinder lump develops 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet (617 Nm) from 6.2 liters of displacement. These numbers may be familiar to GM enthusiasts because the seventh-generation Corvette Stingray also employed the direct-injected V8 with a similar bore and stroke to the LS3 with sequential fuel injection.And finally, the Camaro doesn’t go higher than the LT4 small-block V8 of the ZL1 and ZL1 1LE. Essentially an LT1 with an Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger that displaces 1.7 liters, this fellow sweetens the deal to 650 ponies at 6,400 rpm and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm.Therein lies the biggest problem of the sixth-gen Camaro. Dodge has already taken the HEMI Hellcat beyond 800 horsepower on 91-octane fuel, and Ford isn’t too far behind with the 760-horsepower Predator engine of the Shelby GT500. As long as GM keeps the Camaro irrelevant on paper, don’t expect loyal and first-time customers to stampede into showrooms.