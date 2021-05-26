3 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition Limited to 1,500 Units in U.S., Available Early 2022

1 Insane Tire Experiment Aims to Achieve the Speed of Sound on Makeshift Device

More on this:

Original 1963 Chevrolet Corvair Found in a Crumbling Shed, Has Super-Low Mileage

While some of the cars spending decades in storage end up becoming nothing but rust buckets, there are moments when barn finds bring back true gems that are definitely worth a chance to get back on the road. 10 photos



First and foremost, in case you’re wondering what’s with the patina, this car has been off the road for no less than 46 years, as the



But on the other hand, the seller guarantees there’s zero rust on this



And speaking of storage conditions, the seller says the car was found in a crumbling shed. “It took me a week to dig this car out,” they say.



While very little has been shared on the engine, we’re told it still turns, but of course, you should be the one to inspect everything closer and figure out if it can still be saved or not.



The interior is complete but obviously needs a full restoration as well, yet the most exciting tidbit is the mileage. The car has just 23,000 miles (37,000 km) on the clock, and the mileage is said to be fully original.



So how much is a Corvair in this condition and with such a low mileage actually worth? Not a lot, it seems, as the Craigslist seller expects to get just $2,500 for it. And the Corvair that we have here is one of them, as the car has recently been saved and is now looking for another owner to give it the full restoration it deserves.First and foremost, in case you’re wondering what’s with the patina, this car has been off the road for no less than 46 years, as the Craigslist seller says the Corvair ended up in storage back in 1975. So it hasn’t moved a single inch since then, which kind of explains why the car looks the way it looks.But on the other hand, the seller guarantees there’s zero rust on this Chevrolet , which, let’s be honest, is something pretty hard to believe, so you should definitely inspect everything in person before a potential purchase. If this is true, then hats off to whoever parked the car 46 years ago because it looks like this Corvair has been stored in just the perfect conditions.And speaking of storage conditions, the seller says the car was found in a crumbling shed. “It took me a week to dig this car out,” they say.While very little has been shared on the engine, we’re told it still turns, but of course, you should be the one to inspect everything closer and figure out if it can still be saved or not.The interior is complete but obviously needs a full restoration as well, yet the most exciting tidbit is the mileage. The car has just 23,000 miles (37,000 km) on the clock, and the mileage is said to be fully original.So how much is a Corvair in this condition and with such a low mileage actually worth? Not a lot, it seems, as the Craigslist seller expects to get just $2,500 for it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.