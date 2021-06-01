Ford Mustang Fox Body "Big Black" Gets Sleek Widebody Look in Quick Rendering

The Fox Body Mustang is a conversation bomb. Drop its name in a group chat, and you'll see plenty of strong reactions. Many of these are split between showing discontent for the dated styling of the third-gen pony and giving the Ford some love thanks to its massive aftermarket potential. Well, the rendering we have here builds on the tuner car aura of the 'Stang while also looking to address the said design matter.
It was 1986 when the Blue Oval introduced the final important facelift for the Fox Body, which serves as the starting point for this effort. The revamp delivered a more streamlined look since it had to see the Mustang through the early 1990s, with this iteration of the nameplate soldiering on through 1993.
The all-black approach used for this CGI project, which inspired us to introduce the nickname in the title, conceals some of its visual details—those who prefer more vivid specs might wish to check out this version of the digital build.
Even so, we can notice that the super-sized fenders that have landed on the machine follow the stock design. They now house the kind of aftermarket wheels we've seen on many custom muscle cars and, if we peek through the slim spokes, we'll notice blue brake calipers.
As for the microscopic gap between the wheels and the fenders, it is owed to air springs bringing the car as close to the floor of the virtual studio as possible. Note that digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a personalizatuauto) created the "garage" so his custom builds would have a proper lair.
The original light clusters are still in place, but these now sport LED graphics, albeit with the rings that define the headlights and the fog lights splitting opinions.
The front end now has an intimidating look, courtesy of a cowl hood that supposedly hides updated muscle and a front splitter.
Meanwhile, the posterior has been left mostly untouched, so once this beast passes you, it's up to those LED light strips to provide the entertainment.
The all-black approach used for this CGI project, which inspired us to introduce the nickname in the title, conceals some of its visual details—those who prefer more vivid specs might wish to check out this version of the digital build.
Even so, we can notice that the super-sized fenders that have landed on the machine follow the stock design. They now house the kind of aftermarket wheels we've seen on many custom muscle cars and, if we peek through the slim spokes, we'll notice blue brake calipers.
As for the microscopic gap between the wheels and the fenders, it is owed to air springs bringing the car as close to the floor of the virtual studio as possible. Note that digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a personalizatuauto) created the "garage" so his custom builds would have a proper lair.
The original light clusters are still in place, but these now sport LED graphics, albeit with the rings that define the headlights and the fog lights splitting opinions.
The front end now has an intimidating look, courtesy of a cowl hood that supposedly hides updated muscle and a front splitter.
Meanwhile, the posterior has been left mostly untouched, so once this beast passes you, it's up to those LED light strips to provide the entertainment.