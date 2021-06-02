2023 Ford Ranger Single Cab Spied Stateside, Work Truck Features Halogen Lights

Revived in the United States for the 2019 model year with many similarities to the overseas Ranger, the mid-sized pickup is currently offered in two flavors. The SuperCab with the six-foot box is the least expensive variant available, but the body style to get is the SuperCrew with the five-foot bed.
Over in Europe, the single-cabbed Ranger is available as a chassis cab or with a 7.6-foot cargo area. The latter is currently tested by Ford on the streets of Dearborn, which signals a brand-new option for the North American market for model year 2023. The chassis cab, however, isn’t likely to happen because there’s no demand for this variant in this part of the world.
Spied with skinny tires wrapped around steelies devoid of hub caps, the work truck also features unpainted side mirrors and white paintwork under the black-and-white vinyl camouflage. The prototype doesn’t have a rear sliding window, spray-in bedliner, or a tonneau cover either, and obviously enough, the headlights are halogen reflectors instead of the better LED projectors.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety doesn’t recommend either headlight setup for the 2021 model year, citing inadequate visibility in on curves for the low beams and high beams alike. The overall rating for the Ranger’s headlights, therefore, is marginal instead of acceptable or good.
Underpinned by a brand-new platform that Ford has already rolled out in the Bronco, the brand-new Ranger is likely to soldier on with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost we know and love. A plug-in hybrid has been recently confirmed by the head of commercial vehicles at Ford of Europe, and the rumor mill suggests the 2.3er combined with a transmission-mounted electric motor.
A six-cylinder mill is also available in the Bronco, and U.S. customers are likely to find one in the Ranger’s configurator as well for the 2023 model year.
