Apple Music Gets Massive Update With Spatial Audio, Lossless Streaming

“To start listening to Lossless Audio, subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music can turn it on in Settings > Music > Audio Quality. Here, they can choose different resolutions for different connections such as cellular, Wi-Fi, or for download. Apple Music’s Lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. For the true audiophile, Apple Music also offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz,” Apple explains. This means that subscribers will enjoy a more immersive audio experience and higher-quality content, all at absolutely no cost, as Apple isn’t planning a price hike despite the addition of these updates.Lossless audio is coming to the entire catalog, Apple promises, with subscribers to get the quality boost starting next month.Dolby Atmos tracks will be played by default whenever an Apple Music subscriber listens to content on AirPods or Beats headphones powered by H1 or W1 chips. But at the same time, Apple says listeners who use the built-in speakers on the latest iPhone , iPad, and Mac models will also get to experience the Dolby Atmos quality without any change on their side.When it comes to Spatial Audio, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker promises “thousands of songs” would be available at launch. Still, the company says it’s working with artists and labels to expand this feature to more content as soon as possible.On the other hand, support for lossless audio will be available for over 75 million songs on Apple Music, though users will need to enable the whole thing manually.“To start listening to Lossless Audio, subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music can turn it on in Settings > Music > Audio Quality. Here, they can choose different resolutions for different connections such as cellular, Wi-Fi, or for download. Apple Music’s Lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. For the true audiophile, Apple Music also offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz,” Apple explains.