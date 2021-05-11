Xiaomi Trademarks the “Internet of Vehicles” as Part of Car Project

Xiaomi is one of the tech giants planning to expand in the car market, so the company is working around the clock on preparing its very first model, due in 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.
According to a new report from Chinese site ITHome, Xiaomi has recently applied for a series of trademarks related to its EV strategy, including for a so-called “Internet of Vehicles” and a mysterious “Xiaomi Zhillian.” Previously, the company also trademarked “MiCar,” “Xiaomi Travel,” and “Xiaomi Auto.”
While it’s hard to figure out what the “Internet of Vehicles” actually means, it’s most likely part of Xiaomi’s efforts to bring its tech know-how to the car sector and provide an always-connected system. The latter would offer owners new-gen remote capabilities, possibly bringing together vehicles and phones.
Then again, Xiaomi Zhillian could be the name of a car model that Xiaomi might be working on, most likely for the domestic market. However, this is just a guess and possibly just an idea that the Chinese company wants to protect should this be the nameplate chosen for the vehicle.
In the meantime, Xiaomi has already confirmed a massive investment in cars, with an EV said to be in the works as we speak. This project has been labeled a top-priority product for Xiaomi, most likely as it would allow the company to follow in the footsteps of rival Apple, with the first concept expected in the next two or three years.
Xiaomi will probably try to bring its car to the market before Apple finalizes the work on its Apple Car. According to people familiar with the matter, the Apple Car should be here in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest, so Xiaomi could beat its Cupertino-based tech rival to the debut in the car business by approximately one year.
For now, however, the project is still in the works behind the closed doors at Xiaomi’s headquarters, so a lot could change as the planning phase advances.
While it’s hard to figure out what the “Internet of Vehicles” actually means, it’s most likely part of Xiaomi’s efforts to bring its tech know-how to the car sector and provide an always-connected system. The latter would offer owners new-gen remote capabilities, possibly bringing together vehicles and phones.
Then again, Xiaomi Zhillian could be the name of a car model that Xiaomi might be working on, most likely for the domestic market. However, this is just a guess and possibly just an idea that the Chinese company wants to protect should this be the nameplate chosen for the vehicle.
In the meantime, Xiaomi has already confirmed a massive investment in cars, with an EV said to be in the works as we speak. This project has been labeled a top-priority product for Xiaomi, most likely as it would allow the company to follow in the footsteps of rival Apple, with the first concept expected in the next two or three years.
Xiaomi will probably try to bring its car to the market before Apple finalizes the work on its Apple Car. According to people familiar with the matter, the Apple Car should be here in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest, so Xiaomi could beat its Cupertino-based tech rival to the debut in the car business by approximately one year.
For now, however, the project is still in the works behind the closed doors at Xiaomi’s headquarters, so a lot could change as the planning phase advances.