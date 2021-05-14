Mysterious Bug Causes CarPlay to Randomly Stop Working

They say CarPlay is more reliable than Android Auto, but as some of us are learning the hard way, there are moments when Apple’s app stops working for absolutely no clear reason.
That is what seems to be happening these days for some users, though it's worth emphasizing from the very beginning that not everybody is experiencing this behavior, and an iPhone that fails to run CarPlay properly in one car could end up running just fine in another one.
It is exactly what I’ve been struggling with for the past few days, as my iPhone 12 Pro, which has until now been running CarPlay just fine, refuses to launch the app on a brand-new 2021 Opel Corsa. Oddly enough, CarPlay launches in the same car with an iPhone 11 Pro.
Several users in this reddit thread are also experiencing random shutdowns, with some saying that CarPlay no longer starts at all, which sounds pretty similar to the glitch I’m dealing with right now.
Oddly enough, nothing seems to work, as I tried replacing the cable (although the one I’m currently using actually is a genuine Apple cable) and removing the car from the CarPlay settings. Some say that resetting both the iPhone and the head unit in the car does the trick, but of course, this isn’t necessarily a very convenient workaround, and I’m not sure too many people would be able to try it.
At this point, it’s hard to tell exactly if a certain update has caused the glitches or not. My iPhone is running iOS 14.5.1, and as I said, while it fails to launch CarPlay in some cars, it works just properly in others.
This inconsistency is something that makes CarPlay a frustrating experience overall, especially because what works for some doesn’t work for others. And of course, Apple has remained completely tight-lipped on everything, so it’s hard to say if a fix is in the works or not.
