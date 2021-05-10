One More EV Charging App Announces Support for Apple CarPlay

The number of apps getting support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is growing and growing, all thanks to the two parent companies unlocking the support for third parties and finally allowing more categories on their platforms.
The latest to get a new app is CarPlay, as MOOVILITY, a service that provides users with information on nearby charging stations, has recently been updated with new capabilities that allow drivers to access certain features right from the car.
More specifically, MOOVILITY’s CarPlay support makes it possible to check and compare services from the head unit, search for chargers supporting your model and access your wallet, all without even touching the phone.
Needless to say, MOOVILITY is a service that mostly comes in handy in Europe, but on the other hand, it shows that the CarPlay app ecosystem is growing, and in the long term, this is pretty good news.
Apple unlocked CarPlay for third-party apps with the release of iOS 14, and since then, several EV tools landed on the platform to provide drivers with new capabilities right in the car. The same thing happened on Android Auto, where Google allowed devs to add support for the car experience in more categories of software, including navigation apps.
This is why Android Auto users are now provided with several worthy Google Maps alternatives, all offering navigation capabilities right in the car. Furthermore, EV app developers are eyeing an expansion to Android Auto as well, so overall, the app ecosystem is growing here too, with more big names likely to announce similar updates in the coming months.
MOOVILITY requires iOS 14 or later to be installed on an iPhone, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given that without this version of the operating system it wouldn’t be able to offer CarPlay support anyway. The app is free of charge and supports a wide array of services across Europe.
More specifically, MOOVILITY’s CarPlay support makes it possible to check and compare services from the head unit, search for chargers supporting your model and access your wallet, all without even touching the phone.
Needless to say, MOOVILITY is a service that mostly comes in handy in Europe, but on the other hand, it shows that the CarPlay app ecosystem is growing, and in the long term, this is pretty good news.
Apple unlocked CarPlay for third-party apps with the release of iOS 14, and since then, several EV tools landed on the platform to provide drivers with new capabilities right in the car. The same thing happened on Android Auto, where Google allowed devs to add support for the car experience in more categories of software, including navigation apps.
This is why Android Auto users are now provided with several worthy Google Maps alternatives, all offering navigation capabilities right in the car. Furthermore, EV app developers are eyeing an expansion to Android Auto as well, so overall, the app ecosystem is growing here too, with more big names likely to announce similar updates in the coming months.
MOOVILITY requires iOS 14 or later to be installed on an iPhone, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given that without this version of the operating system it wouldn’t be able to offer CarPlay support anyway. The app is free of charge and supports a wide array of services across Europe.
Try MOOVILITY app with #Apple #CarPlay to find the next available AC/DC/HPC charger also while heading at #Autobahn speed. Check & compare services. Search for chargers supporting your service. MOOVILITY becomes your InCar EV charging assistant! #emobility pic.twitter.com/RpqVnpDx0H— MOOVILITY (@moovility_me) May 3, 2021