Don’t Install the Latest iPhone Test Update If You Use CarPlay Navigation Apps

Navigation apps have become must-have tools for modern drivers, and needless to say, the more carmakers adopt Android Auto and CarPlay, the more people discover how easy it is to run such software in their vehicles.
Apps like Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps are now running in millions of cars out there, though in some cases, the experience isn’t necessarily as straightforward as you’d expect it to be.
The most recent case happens in Apple’s yard, as users who installed the latest beta build of iOS are now complaining of navigation app problems, with Siri cutting off halfway through spoken directions whenever such software is running on their phones or CarPlay.
At this point, it’s not yet clear if there’s a problem with CarPlay or Siri is the one to blame, but worth knowing is the whole thing isn’t necessarily new, as similar reports have been around for quite a while. So if anything, it looks like iOS 14.6 beta is just making the matter worse, with Siri no longer playing nice with navigation apps and spoken directions.
Others say they’re experiencing similar problems with Siri regardless of the app they’re launching, as the digital assistant just fails to fully perform any request. For example, Siri sometimes stops halfway when reading a text message.
Reddit threads on the matter here and here confirm the problem is more widespread after the debut of iOS 14.6 beta, so if you’re part of the testing program and rely on CarPlay navigation, you’d better stay away from this release for the time being.
On the other hand, it’s important to keep in mind these builds are labeled as betas for a good reason. The likelihood of issues in these releases is rather high, and this is why Apple is only shipping the updates to participating testers, all in an attempt to resolve everything and further polish the performance before giving the go-ahead to production devices.
