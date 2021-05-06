Must-Have CarPlay EV App Receives Massive Update with So Many New Features

3 One More Top App Launches on Android Auto, Now Available for All Users

There’s no doubt A Better Routeplanner, or ABRP as most people call it, is a must-have application for EV owners, especially when they’re leaving on a long journey because it helps find a route that includes compatible charging stations according to their vehicle specifications. 1 photo



The most recent version of ABRP for iOS comes with important improvements, starting with a map refresh that is specifically aimed at CarPlay users.



The dev team explains the new maps “look better and are more informative,” so, in theory, the navigation experience should also be more polished as well.



In addition, ABRP 4.0.42 introduces new interactive dialogs whose purpose is specifically to let you know when the app discovers a better route alternative that also includes charging options. For EV drivers that don’t want to stick to a specific route, this obviously comes in super-handy, especially if they need to recharge the cars as soon as possible.



Then, the new update comes with lane information, something that has been around for a while in



In other words, if you’re running low on power, ABRP can determine the remaining juice, figure out how far you are from the next charging station, and then display a notification that you may have to reduce the speed to preserve battery power until you reach the station.



The latest version currently available for download on the App Store is 4.0.41, so today's update is most likely rolling out in stages to users across the world. So in theory, it shouldn't take too long before it becomes available for everybody, and if you don't see the update right now, check again in a few hours.