Apple's Google Street View Rival Launches in Atlanta, Georgia

Look Around is Apple’s big response to Google’s Street View, as it provides users across the world with access to street-level imagery from the comfort of their Macs and iPhones.
But on the other hand, just like Apple Maps itself, Look Around has been improved at a rather slow pace, with the feature going live in 2019 and still missing from most locations around the world.
In fact, Apple has been focused mostly on the United States, though some other non-U.S. locations like Tokyo and Dublin have also been included.
But according to Apple Maps watcher Justin O’Beirne, Apple has recently completed the 14th Look Around update, so the feature is now available in Atlanta, Georgia.
Users can now see street-level imagery of the region, as the entire city has apparently been added to Look Around. Worth knowing, however, is that Apple hasn’t officially announced this update, as the company keeps working on adding more locations to Look Around.
In the meantime, the company is also working on other fronts in an attempt to make Apple Maps a better rival to Google Maps.
For example, the most recent iOS update brings new capabilities for Apple Maps, allowing users to report incidents just like they do in Waze, for instance. As a result, they can mark the location of accidents, hazards, and speed traps on the map, letting other users know about them in advance as they drive on the same route.
Apple hasn’t discussed too much about its incident reporting ambitions, but many see this update as a first step towards building a highly anticipated Waze rival. Also owned by Google, Waze is currently one of the world’s most used navigation apps, as it helps drivers get around busy traffic by relying on crowdsourcing and reports sent by other users in the same region. But as compared to Apple Maps, Waze is available pretty much everywhere, including Android and iPhone.
