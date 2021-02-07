Apple Brings Its Google Maps Street View Alternative to More Users

We’ve known for a while that Apple wants to compete against Google Maps on all fronts, and in addition to providing users with better navigation on the smartphone and in the car, the Cupertino-based tech giant also wants to offer high-resolution and accurate street-level imagery.
If you’ve been keeping an eye on our tech news section, you probably noticed that Apple is betting big on Look Around these days, especially as it hopes to compete against Google Maps’ Street View not only in the United States but also elsewhere.
Look Around is Apple’s very own alternative to Street View, but what the Cupertino-based tech giant tries to do differently is to focus as much as possible on the quality of the street-level photos provided to users. So as compared to Street View, Look Around comes with high-resolution photos that you can easily explore from any Apple device.
But on the other hand, it’s not a secret that Apple’s Look Around evolves at a rather slow pace, and this is the reason right now it’s mostly available in the United States. And new locations are added gradually, only that these updates land every once in a while, eventually contributing to a painfully slow rollout that keeps Google Maps Street View the main option for international users.
This week, Apple launched Look Around in Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California, a few weeks after the company previously shipped the street-level imagery feature for users in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Detroit, Denver, and Phoenix. Of course, this expansion happens quietly, as Apple rarely provides any update on the progress of Look Around when it comes to its nationwide rollout.
For now, this feature remains exclusive to Apple users, whereas Google’s Street View can be accessed from any device out there, either through dedicated apps or right from the web. Whether or not Apple wants to address this in the long term is something that remains to be seen.
