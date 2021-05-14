Let’s Discover the Baby II, a Scaled-Down Bugatti EV for Children of All Ages

Google Accused of Favoring Google Maps on Android Auto, Gets Hefty Fine

The Italian Competition Authority has issued a $123 million fine for Google, as the search giant has allegedly favored Google Maps on Android Auto and blocked competing third-party applications from being offered in the car. 1 photo



JuicePass is an application that allows EV drivers to see the location of nearby charging stations and reserve a place to recharge their cars. While Google Maps does not feature such capabilities, the Italian authorities claim a future update could add such capabilities, suggesting this may be a reason why the search company decided to block JuicePass from making its way to Android Auto.



“Google has consequently favored its own Google Maps app, which runs on Android Auto and enables functional services for electric vehicle charging, currently limited to finding and getting directions to reach charging points, but which in the future could include other functionalities such as reservation and payment,” it



The competition body says Enel X Italia has been insisting on bringing its app to Android Auto for over two years, with Google’s approach not only that could “permanently jeopardize” the company’s chances of building a user base on the platform, but it might also “influence the development of electric mobility in a crucial phase of its launch.”



Google hasn’t responded to the fine, but ironically, the company has recently



