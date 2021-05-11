Apple Vans Sent to Another Region in Attempt to Build a Better Google Maps Rival

Apple has been trying for years to turn Apple Maps into a better rival to Google Maps, but as everybody knows already, this plan has progressed slowly outside the United States.
And it’s all because all the new features and improvements that Apple launched with much fanfare have been focused mainly on American users, with those living in other regions having no other option than to wait for months before getting the same updates.
Now it looks like Apple is working on bringing up-to-date street-level imagery to Apple Maps in more non-U.S. regions, as the company’s vans have recently been spotted in Hong Kong as well. As per local reports, the scanning started rather recently, so if everything goes according to plan, Hong Kong should show up on Look Around later this year.
In the meantime, Apple is also expanding some other Apple Maps updates to more regions in Europe. However, the whole thing happens more than a year after the company released the same improvements in the United States.
The “new” Apple Maps comes with massive mapping improvements, including more detailed maps and features aimed at drivers, such as the location of traffic lights and stop signs as they navigate in large cities.
These features are available not only on iPhone but also on CarPlay right in the car to improve the navigation experience.
The most recent Apple Maps update also brought a highly anticipated feature, though this one is once again exclusive to users in the United States. Apple Maps now allows for incident reporting similar to the one bundled with Waze, essentially making it possible for Americans to mark the location of accidents, speed traps, and various hazards on the map for other drivers to see it.
Apple hasn’t provided any ETA as to when this feature could be expanded to other regions.
