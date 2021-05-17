iPhone Maker Foxconn Signs Deal With Stellantis, Apple Car Plans Fading Away

5 Apple Car Seen as a Godsend for Continental’s Powertrain Unit

Tech companies are slowly but surely expanding in the automotive market, and this week it’s Foxconn’s turn to come up with a major announcement in this regard. 1 photo



At first glance, it’s likely that Foxconn would be in charge of the tech revolution planned by Stellantis, with the company expected to use its know-how for the manufacturing of new digital solutions that would end up used in cars sold under Stellantis’ umbrella.



It isn’t the first time Foxconn tries to work with the brands now operating under the Stellantis group.



A year ago, the number one iPhone maker joined forces with Fiat-Chrysler for a partnership whose goal was to allow Foxconn to expand in the car industry by taking care of component and supply chain management, as per the cited source. But now Foxconn has bigger ambitions, and the company could end up even building a smart cockpit that would eventually make its way to Stellantis brands.



Joining forces with Stellantis means Foxconn is unlikely to work together with Apple for the manufacturing of the



The Cupertino-based tech giant is currently in a phase where it’s searching for a company to manufacture its upcoming Apple Car. According to people familiar with the matter,



According to a report from Bloomberg, Foxconn's parent company Hon Hai Precision Industry, has joined forces with Stellantis for a partnership whose full details would be disclosed later this week.