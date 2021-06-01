2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Roadster Could Be Your True V8 Wonder This Summer

There was something decidedly mesmerizing about the 2010 to 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. Maybe it was the performance and design, but we suspect the uncanny gullwing connection to the legendary 300SL Gullwing is what worked for most of the fans. That said, has anyone seen the rather embarassing limbo and contortionist exhibition necessary to get on board the coupe?
The coupe’s two doors look fantastic when open, but it’s not easy to get past the large door sills and, at the same time, beware of hitting the low gullwing doors. As such, and with the prospect of incoming summer trips, we see value in having the SLS AMG in roadster form.
Of course, it could be that we’ve also found the (perfect) companion in this 16,000-mile (less than 26,000 km) 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Roadster that’s still up for grabs at auction for a very limited time (around 12 hours at the time of writing) on Bring a Trailer.
It was sold new in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has resided afterward in California, so you can bet it has only seen lots of sunny days and it’s in a cool rust-free state (hence the nice undercarriage shots in the gallery).
Now on dealer consignment from ChequeredFlagUS (located in Marina del Rey, California), the Obsidian Black Metallic over Black Exclusive leather example comes not only with a low mileage but also a clean Carfax and California title. Naturally, the bid is also a hefty one, currently at exactly $107,000.
Featuring a matching black soft top and lots of reinforcements to try and retain the stiffness of the coupe version, the SLS AMG GT includes a lot of neat highlights. Some of them include the staggered ten-spoke AMG wheels, red contrasting stitching and safety belts, Airscarf neck warmers, and Alcantara touches. Above all, the party piece is the feisty and handmade 6.2-liter M159 V8 that churned out 583 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) of torque on the factory floor when specified to a GT model.
Of course, it could be that we’ve also found the (perfect) companion in this 16,000-mile (less than 26,000 km) 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Roadster that’s still up for grabs at auction for a very limited time (around 12 hours at the time of writing) on Bring a Trailer.
It was sold new in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has resided afterward in California, so you can bet it has only seen lots of sunny days and it’s in a cool rust-free state (hence the nice undercarriage shots in the gallery).
Now on dealer consignment from ChequeredFlagUS (located in Marina del Rey, California), the Obsidian Black Metallic over Black Exclusive leather example comes not only with a low mileage but also a clean Carfax and California title. Naturally, the bid is also a hefty one, currently at exactly $107,000.
Featuring a matching black soft top and lots of reinforcements to try and retain the stiffness of the coupe version, the SLS AMG GT includes a lot of neat highlights. Some of them include the staggered ten-spoke AMG wheels, red contrasting stitching and safety belts, Airscarf neck warmers, and Alcantara touches. Above all, the party piece is the feisty and handmade 6.2-liter M159 V8 that churned out 583 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) of torque on the factory floor when specified to a GT model.