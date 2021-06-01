Supercar Blondie Checks Out Brabus Armored Mercedes-AMG G63 and G-Class

Brabus used to be known for tuning AMGs until they were faster than jets. But now, all their money comes from the Mercedes-AMG G63. And it was only a matter of time before armored luxury SUVs became part of their repertoire.
Armored vehicles are intentionally understated, from the UK Prime Minister's long-wheelbase Jaguar XJ to the Cadillac the U.S. president uses. But what if you've just fraud your local elections for the third time in a row? What if you're not afraid to show off your power, but are scared of random plebs with a gun? You get this, obviously.
Of course, there's an actual armored G-Class patrol vehicle out there. But that makes you look like a try-hard. What you want is a Brabus Invicto, like the one Supercar Blondie recently reviewed.
The G-Monster has been fitted with VR6 ballistic protection, basically, the same standard used to guard world leaders. Brabus and their partners used a combination of steel plates, metal composites, and fabrics which add about of weight 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms).
That's nothing for an armored vehicle, but it's a lot for a road car. So the Mercedes model needs added reinforcements for its frame and new shock absorbers, springs, and sway bars. Even the brakes have to be updated to a 402mm rotor with six pistons at the front.
You can get these armored vehicles based on the G 550 or the hardcore G63. And even that powerhouse gets modified with a B40S-800 performance kit which takes the twin-turbo 4.0L V8 to 789 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. That's a lot, but the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of 8.2 seconds is perhaps a little underwhelming. The YouTuber doesn't put the acceleration to the test, but she does try some mildly aggressive cornering a beautiful Dubai marina parking lot. You can't have your armored cake and eat it too!
We've actually learned a lot from Supercar Blondie's review. The Invicto isn't gimmicky at all. For example, the trunk isn't full of champagne glasses and caviar. No, there are fire extinguishers and an air tank. And inside, the seats aren't your usual G63 luxury affair. Those are combat-tested seats. They may not look as cool as a blue leather Brabus interior, but their job is blast protection. There's also an escape hatch on the roof. An incognito version without the military features is available, and that adds all the Brabus luxury leather you'd want.
