All-New 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Gets Leaked a Day Early

According to Mercedes-Benz, the fifth generation of the smallest RWD sedan in its lineup is about to go official on February 23, in an online presentation that is expected to include both the C-Class sedan and its station wagon brother, the C-Class T-Modell for the first time.
Set to represent a technical revolution compared to its predecessor, the all-new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 will be infused with a similar amount of technology as the big daddy of Mercedes-Benz sedans, the latest S-Class W223.
The only traditional parts about the new C-Class appear to be its proportions and, to a point, some of its design motifs, as the model is heavily based on the much larger S-Class when viewed from pretty much every angle.
We already had a pretty good idea of how both the exterior and the interior of the new C-Class was going to look thanks to previous spy photos, but today we can bring you the first leaked photos of the model.
Despite the low quality of the photos, we now have a much clearer view of how the C-Class W206 is going to look a day earlier than the official unveiling date.
Slimmer headlights, a slightly larger and wider grille, and pointier, horizontal taillights are the main design differences compared to its predecessor, all the design motifs being shared with the S-Class.
Unlike its much more luxurious brother, the gargantuan touchscreen in the center console is slightly angled toward the driver, while the AC vents are round instead of rectangular, but the basic vibe of the interior is largely already known from the S-Class.
A huge array of mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid four-cylinders will comprise the engine lineup, including when it comes to special models like the C 43 and the mighty C 63, which will lose its 4.0-liter V8 in favor of a four-pot plug-in hybrid with F1-derived technology.
A rear-wheel steering system will make its way on the model for the first time ever, but don’t expect it to be as ridiculous-looking as the optional one on the S-Class W223.
