Lexus NX300 Flaunts Aggressive Lines in New Rendering, Looks SEMA Ready

If you can dream it you can achieve it. And thanks to technology, these days you can take that dream one step further. And I don't mean by drawing like they used to do decades ago, but by resorting to 3D design to create a rendering of what it is that you dreamed of. And with any luck, if someone is going to enjoy your work, it might just become reality.
I've been following Brad Builds for some time now and he's got an interesting vision when it comes to creating unique builds. Some of his recent projects include a slammed 2022 McLaren Artura, a wide and wild Ford Mustang S197, or a Japanese-touring Car Series style Toyota Supra MKIV. He has even created some Safari-style projects, and there's even a lifted DeLorean in there, among other cars.
The Lexus NX has been around for about 7 years now, but I can't say I've ever seen any modified version of it that I liked, at least not until now. But the Los Angeles-based artist has come up with a design that feels SEMA-ready. If you would have seen this exact render being showcased by Liberty Walk Performance, it would have all felt quite natural, to say the least.
Right off the bat, the front bumper is a sign that this render was developed starting from an NX 300 F Sport version. This NX is considerably wider than its stock counterpart, and it provides a very strong presence thanks to it also being slammed and rolling on some very spectacular wheels. I'm willing to bet that if this was featured at the SEMA Show, it would be quite successful.
At the same time, if you imagine a big spoiler on the back of this thing and an upgraded engine, this would probably look right at home up at Pikes Peak as well. Pricing for the NX300 starts at $37,610 before tax ($1,025 delivery, processing, and handling fee) if we're talking about the base model, with Front Wheel Drive. But if you're looking for something a bit more exclusive, you'll have to add at least $9,000 more for the NX 300h Luxury.
