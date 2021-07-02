2023 Volvo XC90 Successor Rendered With Concept Recharge Design Traits

More on this:

1 Volvo Pushing Towards an IPO by the End of 2021 as It Looks To Expand

2 Volvo Is Working With Northvolt to Deliver EVs With 1,000 Km of Range

3 Volvo Will Have Google and NVIDIA As Partners To Develop Its Own OS

4 Volvo Concept Recharge Points the Way Forward to a Zero-Emissions SUV Future

5 New Volvo Cars to Share Real-Time Data With Carmaker, It’s Opt-In