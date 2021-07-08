Modern Honda Tourmaster Pickup Imagined With Colorado Body, Ridgeline Front End

Even though we usually associate Isuzu with turbo diesel engines, the Japanese company is very experienced in the lorry and truck segments. Regarding the latter, it’s worth remembering that Chevrolet’s LUV and the Honda Tourmaster for the Thai market were badge-engineered Faster.
Following the Light Utility Vehicle, the Golden Bowtie developed its very own compact workhorses in the guise of the S-10 and Colorado. Honda refused to develop a body-on-frame platform for the Tourmaster’s successor, instead choosing to launch the Ridgeline back in 2004.
Thanks to Pilot-inspired styling cues and the same front- and all-wheel-drive architecture, the second-generation Ridgeline cemented Honda’s place in the pickup market. In an alternate universe where the Japanese automaker would’ve picked the ladder-frame route, the United States would’ve received a similar truck to the study before your eyes.
Imagined by pixel wizard Kleber Silva with the largest cabin available for the Colorado and the same headlights as the Ridgeline, this pickup would be an interesting addition to the mid-size segment. The capability of a Colorado and the reliability of a Honda would make this modern-day Tourmaster the perfect competitor to the Toyota Tacoma, the best-selling truck in this segment for quite a few years now. In the second quarter, for example, the ‘Taco sold 72,847 units compared to 51,063 units in Q2 2020.
Be that as it may, we’re actually wishful thinking here. Honda is currently in the middle of cutting costs across its global operations to focus on electrification, a decision that also led to Honda pulling out of Formula 1. Happily for Red Bull, the Sakura R&D facility will supply engines in 2022 and Honda has sold its powertrain IP to Red Bull Racing.
There’s also the problem of space. The U.S. market currently offers six choices in the mid-size segment if we consider the GMC Canyon as a separate model to the Chevrolet Colorado. With so little breathing room and the Tacoma-Ranger duo dominating the sales charts, a revival of the Tourmaster doesn’t make sense from a commercially viable standpoint.
Thanks to Pilot-inspired styling cues and the same front- and all-wheel-drive architecture, the second-generation Ridgeline cemented Honda’s place in the pickup market. In an alternate universe where the Japanese automaker would’ve picked the ladder-frame route, the United States would’ve received a similar truck to the study before your eyes.
Imagined by pixel wizard Kleber Silva with the largest cabin available for the Colorado and the same headlights as the Ridgeline, this pickup would be an interesting addition to the mid-size segment. The capability of a Colorado and the reliability of a Honda would make this modern-day Tourmaster the perfect competitor to the Toyota Tacoma, the best-selling truck in this segment for quite a few years now. In the second quarter, for example, the ‘Taco sold 72,847 units compared to 51,063 units in Q2 2020.
Be that as it may, we’re actually wishful thinking here. Honda is currently in the middle of cutting costs across its global operations to focus on electrification, a decision that also led to Honda pulling out of Formula 1. Happily for Red Bull, the Sakura R&D facility will supply engines in 2022 and Honda has sold its powertrain IP to Red Bull Racing.
There’s also the problem of space. The U.S. market currently offers six choices in the mid-size segment if we consider the GMC Canyon as a separate model to the Chevrolet Colorado. With so little breathing room and the Tacoma-Ranger duo dominating the sales charts, a revival of the Tourmaster doesn’t make sense from a commercially viable standpoint.