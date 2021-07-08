Hyundai Sonata N Line Pulls a J-Turn Stunt in High-Octane Car Chase Scene

The new "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" movie will hit the theaters on July 23rd in the U.S. Ahead of its big premiere, Paramount Pictures released a trailer that includes a serious dose of drifting and fighting. The culprit? A Hyundai Sonata N Line that does a 180 during a chase scene.
Sonata N Line does not only come with a racy exterior design, but it is actually put through plenty of action-packed scenes, at least that's what we can spot from the 30-second clip released by Hyundai. The new "Snake Eyes" film will bring a fresh take on the iconic franchise, with Henry Golding from Crazy Rich Asians stepping into the assassin role of the title character.
The plot unfolds with Snake Eyes being welcomed and trained into an ancient Japanese ninja clan known as the Arashikage. However, when secrets from his past are revealed, his loyalties are put to the test. In the trailer, Snake Eyes is seen in a high-octane car chase in a Sonata N Line on a Tokyo highway. While on the move, he puts the car in reverse and pulls a heart-racing J-turn stunt.
Track-inspired modifications such as its quad exhaust and aerodynamic diffuser are the details that make the car a perfect choice for the new movie. The N design upgrades give it a coupe-like profile and a modern interior, while the 290-hp engine and 19-inch wheels boost its power and handling.
We find out that the Sonata N Line is just one of three Hyundai vehicles that make an appearance in the "Snake Eyes." An Elantra is driven by Samara Weaving, who plays Scarlett in a Tokyo castle scene, while Hyundai Santa Fe also comes to play. Overall, fans should expect plenty of action-filled sequences.
Hyundai has announced that special edition Sonata N Line vehicles will be released to commemorate the movie's arrival. The "Night Edition" will be available in the U.S. later this year, while "The Black" will be available in Korea.
