Blue Honda Civic Type R Splits in Two After Crash in Colorado

A blue Honda Civic Type R was just involved in a major accident in Denver, Colorado. Footage captured at the scene shows the wreckage of the car split in half, with the front and rear bumpers now next to each other.
The Honda Civic Type R is one of the best handling hot hatchbacks you can buy. However, having a fast car can be problematic when combined with youthful, enthusiastic drivers.
This isn't the first Type R of this generation we've seen turned into a pile of parts. However, we are shocked by the fact that it's in two pieces. All cars are designed to absorb the power of an impact and divert it away from the occupants.
We know that supercars do frequently split in severe crashes, but they do so behind the rear firewall. Essentially, they keep the passenger cell intact, whereas here, you can clearly see the rear bench and the backrests for the buckets.
From what we've been able to gather, only the front two seats were occupied during the crash, and both people survived. But if somebody were in the back, he'd sustain major injuries.
The NHTSA did a side pole impact test of the Civic (the normal one), but that was at 20 mph (32 km/h). We mention this because, according to a TiK Tok witness, the Type R was reportedly T-boned by a Volvo, which caused it to veer sideways into a polo. That's how it split in half and we'd imagine there was a lot of speed involved.
The dealer plate suggests this is a brand new car, fresh off the lot. Of course, Type R fans will also point out the paint color of the wreck. That's 2020 debut Boost Blue Pearl, a $400 option. And while the rest of the car has seen better days, the rear wiper refuses to give up. It's still going somehow, despite there being no obvious connection to the battery at the front.
The hood looks to be 100% intact, so the 2.0 VTEC Turbo may have survived the crash as well. Don't be surprised if the 306 horsepower motor comes up for sale. As they might be able to save some wheels and fenders.
This isn't the first Type R of this generation we've seen turned into a pile of parts. However, we are shocked by the fact that it's in two pieces. All cars are designed to absorb the power of an impact and divert it away from the occupants.
We know that supercars do frequently split in severe crashes, but they do so behind the rear firewall. Essentially, they keep the passenger cell intact, whereas here, you can clearly see the rear bench and the backrests for the buckets.
From what we've been able to gather, only the front two seats were occupied during the crash, and both people survived. But if somebody were in the back, he'd sustain major injuries.
The NHTSA did a side pole impact test of the Civic (the normal one), but that was at 20 mph (32 km/h). We mention this because, according to a TiK Tok witness, the Type R was reportedly T-boned by a Volvo, which caused it to veer sideways into a polo. That's how it split in half and we'd imagine there was a lot of speed involved.
The dealer plate suggests this is a brand new car, fresh off the lot. Of course, Type R fans will also point out the paint color of the wreck. That's 2020 debut Boost Blue Pearl, a $400 option. And while the rest of the car has seen better days, the rear wiper refuses to give up. It's still going somehow, despite there being no obvious connection to the battery at the front.
The hood looks to be 100% intact, so the 2.0 VTEC Turbo may have survived the crash as well. Don't be surprised if the 306 horsepower motor comes up for sale. As they might be able to save some wheels and fenders.
@sonofdixieland
Reposting because mine was taken down for bs. ##storytime ##typer ##fyp? ##fuckedup???????????????? ##honda ##repost? original sound - DixielandsSon