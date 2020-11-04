Honda Civic Type R Wears Mugen’s Wild Body Kit with Pride

Apple CarPlay Wins More Big Trucks as Android Auto Focuses on Passenger Cars

If I were you, I’d be heading right over to Mugen’s website to check this thing out! When it comes to developing some of the world’s raddest customization kits for Honda ’s entities, the Japanese auto gurus over at Mugen are the real MVPs. The firm was born out of sheer passion back in 1973, when Hirotoshi Honda (the son of Honda Motor Company founder Soichiro Honda) and Masao Kimura joined forces to lay the foundation of what was set to become one of Japan’s most revered tuners.In the past, we visited Mugen’s remarkable range to drool over an array of aftermarket ventures brewed under their roof, such as an otherworldly S660-based undertaking and one fierce bodywork package for the Civic Hatchback . To be quite frank, it goes without saying there’s some serious talent at work here!I’ll tell you what; let’s take a second to dive in for a thorough examination of yet another fascinating feat, shall we? This time around, the exploit in question serves to bring about a swarm of handsome cosmetic tweaks for Honda’s almighty Civic Type R – one of the juiciest hot hatches money can buy. For comparison’s sake, we’ll kick things off by having a quick look at a few of the stock vehicle’s main specs and features.The 2020 model in Honda fearsome Civic Type R family is brought to life by a malicious 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four leviathan that’ll gladly produce as much as 306 hp at 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, a feral torque output of no less than 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) will be summoned at around 2,500 rpm. A six-speed manual gearbox is tasked with enabling this force to reach a front-wheel-drive system.Suspension duties are taken good care of by a MacPherson strut at the front, along with a multi-link unit on the opposite end. Stopping power is supplied by a set of top-grade disc brakes, worn by each and every one of Type R’s 20-inch alloy hoops. The entire structure weighs as little as 3,121 lbs (1,416 kg) dry, while its wheelbase measures 106.3 inches (2,700 mm).Not only does this beloved hatch perform like an absolute wonder, it also boasts a radical design language that you’ll either love or despise. Personally, I’ll have to admit I absolutely dig its mean angular madness and can’t help staring every time I see one such creature rolling down the road.As to Mugen’s tasty cosmetic pizzazz, their package consists of a groovy body kit that’ll have your hot hatch looking the part. For starters, you will find a sexy carbon fiber hood with a gargantuan air inlet in the center and a pair of gills on the sides, as well as a chunky front splitter and a carbon fiber grille garnish.At the rear end, the Japanese tuner went about installing a beefy diffuser and an enormous tailgate spoiler that keeps things classy. In between, we notice a set of fresh side skirts and carbon fiber mirror housings rounding out the bodywork goodness.To wrap it all up, the car’s cabin was treated to an aftermarket steering wheel, new shift knobs and a Recaro racing seat. This, ladies and gents, is what we’d call a complete visual kit that your Civic Type R will certainly wear with pride.If I were you, I’d be heading right over to Mugen’s website to check this thing out!