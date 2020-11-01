Honda Civic Sedan With Extreme Window Louvers Is a Lamborghini Impersonator

An Instagram page called Oscer PK is promoting the hell out of some accessories which fit the Civic X sedan, sometimes even the coupe. These are quite aggressive mods that adopt a low-rider, fake race car look that some associate with the "ricer" scene.
It's halfway between American and Japanese tuning. Ironically, the projects seem to come out of Turkey, an East-European country that's been hit hard by earthquakes in the past few days. However, some of these packages are clearly being ordered by Americans as well.
Our assumption about this being a Turkish aftermarket package is also built on the Civic being extremely popular there. Turkey has been making Civics since 1997, making it kind of a national treasure, at least for car lovers. However, production is set to end there next year, with the automaker blaming changes in the international market.
Oscer PK's body accessories include a massive chin spoiler, skirts, and a large rear diffuser that can be mounted in combination with a Type R-style triple exhaust system. Custom lights, custom wheels, custom suspension, window inserts with the little holes that you get on race cars - these builds have everything. But the component that really got our attention is the louver unit for the rear window.
Louvers are usually associated with modern classics and you also see them on a lot of Camaros and Mustangs. However, these ones are clearly designed to resemble Lamborghini's designs. The lines zigzag from side to side, resembling the engine deck of Lamborghini Aventador or another one of its V12 cousins. Once you see this feature for what it is, the diffuser will start reminding you of the Centenario as well, while the lights are likely inspired by the Huracan and the Sesto Elemento.
