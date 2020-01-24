Golf Wagon With Crazy Aero Looks Ready for Le Mans Glory

TDI

Something tells us we're going to receive yet more hateful comments telling us to stop showing "Photoshopped cars." But we assure you this is a very real car sitting somewhere in New York... or Virginia, we're not sure.But we can understand the confusion. Who buys a $25,000-$30,000 wagon and turns it into a race car? Instagrammer "lukeunn" is clearly hardcore into Volkswagens and decided to make something never seen before.It's somewhere between Le Mans prototypes and the crazy drift cars. Obviously, the rear diffuser is the stand-out feature, featuring aero that's complete overkill for a 170 horsepower car. But there are other changes too.For instance, it's clearly got straight-pipe exhaust, since there's no room for a muffler. The suspension is much lower, sitting on what looks like Rotiform wheels. The Golf wagon has also been completely murdered out and features bits of body kit. There are a new trunk lid spoiler, a new front grille, and new bumper extensions, probably from APR. Also, some funny stuff is going on with the rear window, obviously mimicking the vents on a race car, and you can't miss the GTI's red headlights.This is easily the most extreme Golf Sportswagon project we've seen from any American, but the owner probably wishes he had access to the European stuff. Over there, Volkswagen sells this car as a GTD, and we all knowis secretly still coo, plus there's an all-wheel-drive, 300 horsepower Golf R wagon which you can order with a fruity exhaust. Plus, they just released that cool new Mk8 hatchback which the Europeans are already tuning.