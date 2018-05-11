2018 Honda Civic Sedan Added To UK Lineup Although The Hatchback Is Cheaper

Close to three years after it was introduced, the latest and the greatest Civic Sedan available in pretty much all of Europe. Even though it’s been available in countries ranging from Germany to Ukraine for quite some time, the United Kingdom has been missing out on the three-box body style. But not anymore, as British dealers expect the sedan to arrive in August 2018.
Why did the United Kingdom miss out on this version for so long? For starters, the hatchback is manufactured in Swindon since September 2016. The Civic Type R is also made in South West England, and as opposed to North America, five doors is how the Brits like to roll in this car segment.
The question is, why would Honda add the sedan if the hatchback reigns supreme in this part of the world? Not even the automaker knows for sure based on what the PR department has to say. According to Phil Webb of Honda UK, “the arrival of the saloon to the UK market compliments the Civic family and will be a great addition to our showrooms alongside what is already a very successful range for Honda.”
The madness goes further when it comes to pricing. Being made in Turkey, the Civic Sedan will be more expensive to sell in the United Kingdom if you add up Turkish lira-euro-British pound fluctuations and the cost of importing the car from Gebze to British dealers. What’s more, the five-door is cheaper than the four-door in all of Europe. As in a difference of 2,000 to 3,000 euros for the same trim level.
Four kilograms heavier than the hatchback, the strongest point of the sedan is cargo capacity. At 519 liters with the rear seats in place, the five-door plays second fiddle with its 478 liters. But on the other hand, you can’t fold down the seats in the sedan.
Just like the hatchback, the sedan in UK specification will be available with a manual, CVT, and nine-speed automatic transmission. The 1.0-liter VTEC Turbo will come standard, with the 1.6 i-DTEC turbo diesel offered as an optional extra.
