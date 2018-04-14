autoevolution
 

Rare Motorcycles to Sell at Auction Marathon Next Week

14 Apr 2018, 8:58 UTC ·
For two days, the International Classic MotorCycle Show in Stafford will be the place where all motorcycle enthusiast will be, searching for their next ride. At the event, Bonhams plans to sell an great range of motorcycles, spares and memorabilia, including part of the private collection of Angelo Parilla.

Angelo Parilla is recognized as the man who discovered Ayrton Senna and his team manager during the Formula 1’s driver time with the Italian DAP factory team. Parilla is said to have an impressive collection of motorcycles, five of which, including a special 1961Moto Parilla 125cc Sprint, will be on sale on April 21 and 22.

Alongside Parilla’s collection Bohams will also auction a genuine racing bike, the 1989 Honda VFR750R Type RC30 ridden by Scottish motorcycle racer Steve Hislop. The bike itself saw action during the 1989 Macau Grand Prix and had a track record-breaking run at the 1989 TT.

Dozens of Ducatis will also be on sale, including one of the only 401 examples ever built of the the 1974 Ducati 750S. Another one, a 1987 Ducati 851 Superbike Edizione 11/1987 is also on sale, as is a vintage Grindlay Peerless, one of only two known survivors from a total of six ever made.

'The true breadth of Bonhams motorcycle auctions has never been better illustrated than by this year's Spring Stafford Sale,” said James Stensel from Bonhmas UK.

“The sale comprises some 300 machines ranging from Vintage project bikes to barely-touched 90s racers. Over half of the lots come from single-owner collections, further cementing Bonhams reputation as the auction house of choice for collections.”

The motorcycles will not be sold without reserve, meaning each of them is expected to fetch a set amount of money. The list of motorcycles, parts and memorabilia available during the event, as well as the prices asked for them, can be accessed at the following link.
