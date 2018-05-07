2018 Honda Civic Type R Price Increased by $600

Quietly and without giving us a reason, Honda has bumped the price of the Civic Type R for the 2018 model year. The official website now lists it at $34,700 or $35,595 if you include the destination and handling.

2018 fuel economy numbers still stand at 22 city and 28 highway, which isn't bad in such a fast car. That represents an increase of about $600 over the previous model year. This isn't reflected in the equipment or other updates. Honda is simply doing this because it can, while the regular Civic also received a modest $100 bump.Of course, nobody will be able to buy the Civic Type R at the sticker price, since it's a hot item. But other seemingly affordable performance cars have gotten increases in their second model year, such as the Subaru BRZ, WRX STI, and Focus RS.The good news is that the Type R is still cheaper than its rivals. For instance, the Golf R costs a massive $39,785 while the STI stickers for $36,095. In fact, Subaru asks more money almost every year for decades.Standard kit includes 20-inch wheels with Continental summer tires, 3-way adjustable dampers, 4-piston Brembo brakes and 7-inch infotainment with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.If fake carbon fiber were ice cream, the Civic would fall off the cone. There are a faux carbon front spoiler and side skirts, and a ludicrous diffuser. Honda says everything is functional, and we believe that in the case of the hood scoop and vortex generators. While we know the car is capable of reaching 170 miles per hour, the wing is a tad much.There's no automatic like you get in the Golf R and other German models, but Honda's super-precise 6-speed is the best way to enjoy the VTEC Turbo's 306-hp and 295 lb-ft of torque from 2500 to 4500 rpm, and it revs to a mere 7000 rpm, so VTEC doesn't really kick in... yo.2018 fuel economy numbers still stand at 22 city and 28 highway, which isn't bad in such a fast car.