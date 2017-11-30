autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Kia Stinger GT Takes on Civic Type R, Focus RS and Golf R

30 Nov 2017, 18:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You can't make everybody happy. Kia created the Stinger GT way cheaper than the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. But now it competes on price with the hot hatch royalty, which includes the Ford Focus RS, Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen's updated Golf R.
26 photos
2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)
We have to admit that this review is totally unexpected. The only Kia that's supposed to compete with the Focus and Golf is the Cee'd. However, if you look at this review purely from a price standpoint, it does make a bit of sense.

We couldn't help notice how the Stinger 330Si is once again viewed as a Korean alternative to the Holden and Ford performance four-door cars that aren't built in Australia anymore. If those were still around, we might see a V8 Commodore go up against the Focus RS instead.

"Handling isn't perfect on edge, but you get a lot of power," is something you traditionally hear about a big Aussie V8 sports sedan. But it seems the Stinger 330Si does the same thing. Don't worry; even though the name is different, this is still the same Stinger with the 3.3-liter twin-turbo we all know and love.

Kia got a lot of things right on this car, but that doesn't include the exhaust sound, which is a little artificial no matter which drive mode you're in. That's where the hot hatchbacks come in because all three that we mentioned have perfected their four-cylinder orchestra.

The Golf R's appeal is as a comfortable, tech-filled all-rounder. But it doesn't always deliver the ultimate trills. If that's what you're after, you want the Honda or the Ford. The latter even has a drift mode for its AWD system. This hairy-chested machine comes only with a manual transmission.

The Civic Type R is also an impressive track day toy, but also offers impressive levels of comfort in the real world. We'd also like to point out that with its rear seats folded flat, it's probably the most spacious car in this group.

Kia Stinger GT Ford Focus RS honda civic type r Hot Hatch Golf R
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
KIA models:
KIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactAll KIA models  