European middle-aged men with thick mustaches and model car collection buy the Civic sedan in bulk. But this bastion of Japanese reliability and simplicity is actually made in Turkey, at least for this market. Sadly, this will end in 2021, due to poor sales performance for the European Civic.Thus, we can imagine many local lads aspire to own a Civic Type R, undeniably the most hardcore hot hatch with front-wheel drive. And we've just noticed a cool local body kit taking the CTR's looks to the next level.Turkish tuning is some of the most entertaining we've ever seen. There's that guy with a BMW M4 bumper on a Fiat Tipo , or the fake Audi RS5 wrapped in velvet . Obviously, most people dislike this kind of tuning, but it honestly wouldn't look out of place at the SEMA Show.We've tried looking online for this particular package. But there's a million of them out there and they all look the same. We'll just presume it was made in Turkey until somebody comes and claims it.But the bonkers part of the built is the overall fitment, not the aero alone. You've got the kit bringing the body a couple of inches closer to the ground and the suspension module taking it the rest of the way. The Civic Type R sits so low to the ground that it's touching, which tells us that it's on airbags.We're not even sure if this is a real Type R, since the same package was also fitted to a blue Civic sedan.