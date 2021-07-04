1969 Ford Mustang "Shark Mouth" Rendering Is the Perfect American Warbird

More on this:

1 Complete 1967 Ford Mustang Found in a Barn Begs to Get Back on the Road

2 The Dodge Challenger Sold Better Than the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro in Q2 2021

3 “Black-Eye” Toyota Supra Drags 8s Turbo Mustangs, Someone Gets Severely Smoked

4 1973 Ford Mustang Barn Find Sees Daylight After 30 Years, Somehow Has Zero Rust

5 1969 Ford Mustang GT R-Code Rocks Silver Jade Paint and Cobra Jet, Costs a Lot