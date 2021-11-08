1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko 427 Tribute Is Looking for a New Owner

4 This 1969 Yenko Chevy Nova Was Never Converted, Is the Only Known Automatic

Introduced in 1966 in the Corvette and full-size Chevrolet models, the 427 big-block V8 was eventually used in the Camaro. Don Yenko’s conversion is probably the most desirable, and it’s pretty rare as well because fewer than 320 examples are believed to have been made. 28 photos



Chassis number 124379N581732 started out as a V8-engined coupe for the 1969 model year, manufactured at the Norwood assembly plant in Ohio. Refurbished under previous ownership in the style of a Yenko 427, this orange-painted muscle car has been with the current owner since 2016.



More specifically, there are lots of imperfections that need to be addressed by the next owner. The seller notes damage to the underside of the hood frame, scratches on the side and rear glass, paint issues on the driver-side front fender and rear quarter panel, as well as a crack in the front spoiler.



These imperfections and whatever is not listed on Bring a Trailer are relatively straightforward to fix. The most important thing about this bruiser is that you won’t find any rust on the undercarriage or in trouble areas.



It’s also worth noting that we’re dealing with a professionally-built 427 (7.0-liter) engine featuring ZL-1 aluminum heads, a four-barrel carburetor, solid-lifter camshaft, cowl induction, and period-style decals on the polished valve covers. A four-speed manual transmission and a 12-bolt posi with 4.10 gears are tasked with sending the goodies to the American Racing Torq Thrust wheels mounted with Firestone Wide Oval Super Sport white-letter tires.



