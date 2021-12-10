All-Original 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Garage Find Goes Outside After 27 Years, M Code

Another stunning Mustang is ready to get back on the road, as the 1969 model that we have here has recently been discovered in a garage in pretty solid condition.
If you’re a car aficionado who doesn’t necessarily want to buy a Mustang but just loves to hear them roar, here’s the good news. eBay seller meihls2006 says that no matter if the car sells or not, it’s still getting a full restoration, though given the process hasn’t started yet, their online auction is a chance to get this Mustang at a lower price.
The car was recently discovered in a garage where it’s been sitting since 1994, and at first glance, it appears to be a very solid candidate for a full restoration.
Don’t make any mistakes, this is still a project car that requires a ton of work before getting back to the tip-top shape a 1979 Mustang deserves in the first place. On the other hand, everything sounds pretty good, as not only the seller offers many replacements parts, but the engine under the hood stills turns over and therefore shows signs of life.
This is an M-code Ford Mustang, which means it’s powered by a 351 (5.8-liter) 4-barrel engine. But there’s something mysterious about this unit though.
The seller says it’s a Cleveland V8, yet officially, the model year 1969 was only fitted with the Windsor before its successor finally witnessed the switch to Clevelands. However, it’s believed some 1969 Mustangs still ended up using a Cleveland in the last couple of weeks of the model year, possibly because the factories ran out of Windsor units and just wanted to keep the production going. These are rare Mustangs though, so you should inspect the engine in person to tell if it’s a Windsor or a Cleveland.
The Marti report confirms it’s a Mach 1 – this package was only available on the sportsroof, so it seems to be the real deal at first glance.
Without a doubt, this Mustang looks intriguing, and it’s an amazing garage find that totally deserves to get back on the road. The bidding started at $25,000, with just one bid received so far.
