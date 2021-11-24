Ferrari F40 “Kaido Racer” Might Be the Unhinged CGI Assistant of a Mad Scientist

Eclectic car aficionados need to give proper attention to virtual artist Abimelec Arellano’s latest digital project. After all, it’s a mashup of so many things even the pixel master needed a lengthy description to explain himself.
Many automotive CGI experts drop the imaginary bombshell on their fans and then sign off with the belief that pictures are worth a thousand words. Well, sometimes it’s true. But on many other occasions, we feel robbed of the artist’s vision just because the digital creation isn’t accompanied by a few words explaining the idea behind the whole shenanigan.
Luckily, this rather insane transformation of the already crazy late 1980s Ferrari F40 doesn’t miss out on the lengthy explanation. So, it turns out the pixel master wanted to get back to playing with the Italian sports car maker’s F40 after a low-rider creation opened the appetite.
But if you think a slammed F40 may be outrageous, then you had better look away from this new interpretation because it is now way beyond controversial. It is pretty darn silly, and many of his fans loved it for exactly that. Also, those unfamiliar with the design ideas get a pretty thorough explanation as to what subculture this appeals to.
So, while many Americans would quickly label this as Bosozoku style, that is Japan’s youth movement from the 1950s onwards associated with biker gangs and customized motorcycles. Instead, it’s a Kaido racer, which was an even more heavily modified type of vehicle inspired by vintage race cars from the 1980s.
Naturally, this is merely wishful thinking. More precisely, the CGI expert hints “there’s a snowball chance in hell this would happen in real life,” just to make sure no one faints at the thought of someone putting this into practice. After all, there were just 1,315 Ferrari F40s produced between 1987 and 1992, so probably no one would dare sacrifice any of the surviving examples... Hopefully!
