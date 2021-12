Twin Turbo 1969 Ford Torino GT Restomod Features 615 HP Courtesy of Mustang-sourced V6

Named after the Italian city of Turin, some variations of this car are considered valuable collectibles, depending on specification, model year and notoriety – we're talking Starsky & Hutch all the way to Fast & Furious fame. Of course, the 2008 Clint Eastwood movie Gran Torino also gave the nameplate a bit of a pop culture boost.Speaking of giving something a boost, how about slapping a 1969 Torino GT model with a 3.7-liter V6 unit (modified), straight out of a 2012 Ford Mustang? This car is up for grabs through Bring a Trailer and according to the seller, it features a “mild to moderate” 93 octane tune for a total of 615 hp and 482 lb-ft (653 Nm) of torque. They also say that “there is definitely more headroom for increased HP with E85 and more boost.”Visually, the car comes with a Magnetic Gray finish, hood scoop, tinted windows, custom side mirror, electric trunk release and aftermarket 18-inch wheels. Its factory steering and braking systems have been ditched in favor of electric power-assisted units, while the suspension comes with adjustable dampers in the front and Bilstein dampers out back.Inside, it’s got heated front bucket seats and a rear bench upholstered in black leather, custom front and rear consoles, keyless entry, air conditioning, a wireless mobile phone charger, JVC touchscreen with Apple and Android compatibility , an Alpine amplifier and a Kicker subwoofer. It also has a reversing camera, which should come in handy with a car this size.As for performance, the previously mentioned V6 engine features dual AGP turbos and is mated to a modern 6R80 six-speed automatic gearbox, which now has a high-performance torque converter, along with a 9-inch rear end, 31-spline axles and a Ford Motorsports Trac-Lok limited slip differential.Bottom line, this thing would look good in anyone’s driveway and should be fun to drive as well, so color us impressed.